BUFFALO, N.Y. — Below are the high school football Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy nominees after week 2 of the regular season. Congratulations to the following high school football players:
Connolly Cup Nominees
Cameron Barmore, CSP
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Marquan Fluitt, South Park
Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Jason Frazer, Tonawanda
Jaden Heers, Newfane
Ryan Jafarijan, Chautauqua Lake
Zaire Leonard, Williamsville North
Vincent Lomeo, St. Joe’s
Jason Mansell, Lancaster
Adam Mietz, Akron
Jeremi’yha Presley, Lackawanna
Isaiah Simmons, West Seneca West
Maurice Vaughn, Maritime
Callum Withers, St. Joe’s
Trench Trophy Nominees
Joe Crimi, Kenmore East
Ryan Culhane, Clarence
Kevin Johnson, Starpoint
Tim Osborn, North Tonawanda
Jason Ploetz, Randolph
Lucas Rater, CSP
Jason Walker, St. Joe’s