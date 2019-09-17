BUFFALO, N.Y. — Below are the high school football Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy nominees after week 2 of the regular season. Congratulations to the following high school football players:

Connolly Cup Nominees

Cameron Barmore, CSP

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Marquan Fluitt, South Park

Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Jason Frazer, Tonawanda

Jaden Heers, Newfane

Ryan Jafarijan, Chautauqua Lake

Zaire Leonard, Williamsville North

Vincent Lomeo, St. Joe’s

Jason Mansell, Lancaster

Adam Mietz, Akron

Jeremi’yha Presley, Lackawanna

Isaiah Simmons, West Seneca West

Maurice Vaughn, Maritime

Callum Withers, St. Joe’s

Trench Trophy Nominees

Joe Crimi, Kenmore East

Ryan Culhane, Clarence

Kevin Johnson, Starpoint

Tim Osborn, North Tonawanda

Jason Ploetz, Randolph

Lucas Rater, CSP

Jason Walker, St. Joe’s