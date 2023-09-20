Remainder of Burgard's varsity high school football season canceled

Buffalo Public Schools added that the health and wellbeing of players is the No. 1 priority of the school district.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The varsity football season at Burgard High School has been canceled.

That news was relayed Wednesday by Jay Sirianni, who serves as the Section VI football chairman, as part of a news release detailing this week's high school football games.

"Due to low numbers and a rash of injuries, Burgard varsity football will no longer be able to compete this season," he said.

BPS said that all five remaining varsity games on the schedule will be canceled, but the JV team continue with its season.