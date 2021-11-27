Bennett rolls into NYSPHSAA Class AA state championship game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bennett High School has one more football game to play, and it's a big one: the Class AA state championship game.
The Tigers left no doubt, blanking Cicero-North Syracuse 38-0 on Saturday night in the NYSPHSAA Class AA football semifinals in Syracuse.
That means Bennett (11-1) will play Carmel (12-0) in the title game at 3 p.m. next Saturday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Tickets for that game are available online.
Cicero-North Syracuse finished its season with a 9-3 record.
The road to the Carrier Dome was a bumpy one, albeit off the field. Bennett's game with McQuaid Jesuit happened only after McQuaid dealt with positive COVID cases on its team, then took the matter to court. That game was ultimately played three days later than scheduled.
