Bennett rolls into NYSPHSAA Class AA state championship game

The Tigers (11-1) will play Carmel (12-0) for the title at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carrier Dome, after they shut out Cicero-North Syracuse 38-0 in a state semifinal.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bennett High School has one more football game to play, and it's a big one: the Class AA state championship game.

The Tigers left no doubt, blanking Cicero-North Syracuse 38-0 on Saturday night in the NYSPHSAA Class AA football semifinals in Syracuse.

That means Bennett (11-1) will play Carmel (12-0) in the title game at 3 p.m. next Saturday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Tickets for that game are available online.

Cicero-North Syracuse finished its season with a 9-3 record.

The road to the Carrier Dome was a bumpy one, albeit off the field. Bennett's game with McQuaid Jesuit happened only after McQuaid dealt with positive COVID cases on its team, then took the matter to court. That game was ultimately played three days later than scheduled.

The #NYSPHSAA Class AA football state title game is set.



Bennett will take on Carmel in the Carrier Dome next Saturday (12/4) at 3pm.



Get your tickets here:https://t.co/rhBIxDw04H pic.twitter.com/bkHCr1kLSc — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 28, 2021