Bennett High School football coach nominated for national award

Bennett High football coach Steve McDuffie is a nominee for the Don Shula award. It's his second year in a row.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, Bennett High School's head football coach is a nominee for the 2022 Don Shula Head Coach of The Year Award.

Steve McDuffie is the head coach of the Tigers football team.

McDuffie has reached milestones. Not only did he get nominated twice for the Don Shula award, but he was also the first African American head coach to win a state championship in New York.

He's humble and extremely grateful. His motivation is his players. McDuffie says if he can teach his players the sport and life skills to make them successful in life, that's all that matters.

If McDuffie were to win, he's invited to the Pro Bowl games in Las Vegas and will get recognition during the NFL's weeklong celebration of football. Coaches will get VIP access and accommodations to the Pro Bowl practices for both AFC and NFC teams, on-field access at Sunday's Pro Bowl games, and a chance to meet players and coaches.