Bennett High football team forced forfeit 6 games; BTF calls for investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Western New York's top high school football teams is forfeiting six games for allegedly using an ineligible player.

The Buffalo News reported Friday that Section VI ruled that Bennett High will forfeit the six games that it has played because one of its players played JV football in the Sweet Home Central School District last season and didn't officially transfer.

The district says it didn't know about this and called it a paperwork matter.

The Buffalo News reported Bennett, which was 4-2 and is now 0-6, could still make the class AA playoffs with wins in its final two games.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling for an investigation.

“Yes, rules are rules," BTF president Phil Rumore said in a statement. "However, considering the impact on the students on the football team and how the student who unknowingly was involved must feel, there should be a full investigation of when Section VI was notified, who notified them, how long it took to investigate this issue, etc."

Rumore added: "We need a thorough investigation of a procedure that harshly punishes innocent victims and examples of the same punishments for the same infractions."

Last year the Tigers reached the state championship home, where it lost to Carmel High School 42-12. They finished the season 11-2.