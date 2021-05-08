Bennett High football on pause, appeals to Section VI to continue season

Section VI denied Bennett the opportunity to reschedule a semifinal playoff game against Lancaster after being placed on pause.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 has the Bennett High School football team on pause and potentially at the end of their season.

Section VI denied Bennett the opportunity to reschedule a semifinal playoff game against Lancaster because of the pause.

On Saturday, Buffalo Public Schools filed an expedited appeal, asking Section VI to play the game on Tuesday evening.

If this doesn't happen, Lancaster automatically advances to the championship. 2 On Your Side will let you know when a decision is made.

Just last week, former Bennett High School star and linebacker out of Boston College, Isaiah McDuffie was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round as the 220th overall pick in the NFL Draft.