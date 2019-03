BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two girls teams and four boys Section VI high school basketball teams are heading to the state semifinals after wins in the Far West Regionals.

Girls Hoops:

Franklinville beat Elba, 49-32.

Highlights from the game:

Maple Grove is also heading to the state final four after a 44-38 win over Oakfield-Alabama.

Frontier lost to Bishop Kearney, 81-45 in Class AA.

Video from the game:

Lake Shore lost to Pittsford-Mendon 68-66 in Class A.

East Aurora fell to Midlakes, 57-51 in Class B.

Boys Hoops:

Niagara Falls beat McQuaid, 84-71 in Class AA.

Lew-Port lost to Pittsford-Mendon, 87-55 in Class A.

Olean beat Greece Odyssey, 61-47 in Class B.

Middle Early College beat C.G. Finney, 64-60 in Class C.

Panama beat Belfast, 56-51 in Class D.