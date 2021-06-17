Henley takes early lead at U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Russell Henley made the most out of his return to Torrey Pines. The last time he played the South Course was seven years ago in a PGA Tour event and he barely broke 80. This was the U.S. Open, and Henley birdied his last hole for a 67. He had a one-shot lead over Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello among the early starters. Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele were two shots behind. Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson were among those playing in the afternoon. A fog delay meant the first round wouldn't be finished until Friday morning.