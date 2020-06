Harvick dominates, scores victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway

He won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kevin Harvick turned in another dominating run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, cruising to victory over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race.

Competing again in front of empty grandstands, Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He added to his victory at Darlington in the first race back.