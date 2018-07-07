CLYMER, NY-- Halfway through the LECOM Health Challenge at Peek'n Peak resort in Clymer, New York there is a three-way tie for the lead.

Western New York's own Dudley Hart shares the lead with Hank Lebioda and Sebastian Munoz.

Hart, after shooting a four under 68 on opening day, followed that up with a seven under par 65.

Munoz briefly past Hart for the lead, but couldn't maintain it. Munoz fired an 8 under 64 on day one and finished day two at three under 69.

Lebioda has posted the exact same rounds as Hart with a four under 68 on day one and a seven under 65 Friday.

Munoz is scheduled to tee of Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Hart and Lebioda are the final pairing and they are scheduled to tee off at 1:15 p.m.

