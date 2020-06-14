x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

sports

Harrison Burton wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Earnhardt Jr. made his only Xfinity series start of the season.
Credit: AP
Harrison Burton celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — A late caution flag gave Harrison Burton new life, and he took advantage.     

Burton took the inside line on the way to the lead in the final lap and held on to win the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, denying, among others, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Noah Gragson, who seemed to be in full command with seven laps remaining.     

Burton, Gragson and Austin Cindric were three-wide going into that last lap, and it was Burton, the 19-year-old son of former Cup star Jeff Burton, who wound up in front in a wild finish.

RELATED: Schauffele leads Charles Schwab Challenge after three rounds

RELATED: Varner takes the lead at Colonial; Speith 1 stroke off the lead

RELATED: NCAA encourages schools to not play sports on election day