Hamlin officially inactive as Bills face the Jets

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, as expected is among the inactives tonight as the Bills open the season against the Jets.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Damar Hamlin's return to the NFL would have been the only headline that could rival the Allen vs. Rodgers match-up at quarterback here in New Jersey.

It will have to wait.

The Bills, as was first reported by NFL network initially Monday morning, have declared Hamlin (healthy) inactive for the season opening match-up against the New York Jets.

Hamlin is healthy and cleared for regular season after working his way back and making the team through the course of the preseason. The decision appears to be entirely based on personnel decisions in the Buffalo secondary as they prepare to face Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Hamlin collapsed on the field January 2nd in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest.