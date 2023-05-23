Hamlin not fully taking part at OTA

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is not a full participant in OTAs at this point as he continues to recover from the cardiac incident in January.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills and Damar Hamlin are taking a cautious approach as the team hits the next phase of the offseason workout program.

Sean McDermott confirmed Tuesday morning that Hamlin is not working fully with the team on the field as the Bills begin the organized team activity phase of the offseason program.

Hamlin was on the field without a helmet, taking part in some individual drills, but not a full participant in the workouts.

"He has not been practicing. We're going to just continue to take it one day at a time. We're going to continue to support Damar in every way possible."

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest January 2 during the first quarter of the Bills game with the Bengals in Cincinnati. His recovery has been described as remarkable, and has been cleared by specialists to resume football activities.

"I'm not going to get into specifics.. where he is and what hour but he's in the building and we'll take it one day at a time."

McDermott wouldn't specify whether Hamlin is behind or ahead of whatever schedule there may be for him, other than to reiterate the "one day at a time" approach they're taking.

