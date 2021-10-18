Halftime Report: Bills offense overcomes to take lead

The Bills lead took a 20-17 lead into halftime at Tennessee Monday night.

Josh Allen rolled right.. as he often does and spotted an open receiver. Last week it was tight end Dawson Knox at Kansas City, this week it was Cole Beasley.

Allen and the Bills capped a 10-play 75-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Beasley to give Buffalo a 20-17 halftime lead.

It certainly didn't come that easy in the first half in Nashville.

The Bills had first and goal opportunities on their first two drives and had to settle for field goals.

Josh Allen was picked off. That led to a Tennessee touchdown to give the Titans a 17-13 lead.

Allen also led a 7-play 72-yard drive capped by a TD strike to Stefon Diggs.

That was in response to a career-long 76-yard touchdown run for Tennessee's Derrick Henry.