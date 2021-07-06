x
Guerrero hits 18th home run as Blue Jays beat Astros 6-2

Ross Stripling pitched five innings of one-run ball for the Blue Jays, who improved to 3-1 at their temporary home in Buffalo.
Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) watches his two-run home run sail over the wall during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, June 5, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Panik’s tiebreaking three-run shot off José Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th home run.

Ross Stripling pitched five innings of one-run ball for the Blue Jays, who improved to 3-1 at their temporary home in Buffalo.

On Friday night, Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading the Astros past Blue Jays 13-1.

