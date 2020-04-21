TAMPA, Fla. — Back when news of Rob Gronkowski's retirement broke, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he would "wait and see" if that remained the case.

Turns out McDermott was right to be skeptical at the time.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Amherst native will come out of retirement and play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

The Patriots, still holding Gronkowski's rights, are trading Gronkowski to the Bucs along with a seventh round draft pick in exchange for a fourth round pick according to reports.

Gronkowski is set to turn 31, and won three Super Bowls during nine-years in New England.

He played at Williamsville North high school before finishing his high school career in Pennsylvania.

