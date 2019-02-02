BUFFALO, N.Y. — Takal Molson scored 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 42 seconds left, and Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 75-70 on Friday night.

Molson's bucket began a 7-2 game-ending run in which he made four free throws.

Molson had a 3-pointer and a dunk as the Golden Griffins scored the first 10 points of the game and led 44-29 at halftime. They kept the lead until the Bobcats rallied to tie for the only time at 1:09 left on a 3-pointer by Cameron Young.

Jordan Henderson added 14 points and Malik Johnson 12 for Canisius (9-12, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which has won four of its last five and swept the season series from Quinnipiac after winning the first meeting 65-63 on Jan. 17.

Young finished with 30 points and Jacob Rigoni 18 for the Bobcats (10-10, 5-4). Canisius was without forward Isaiah Reese who was indefinitely suspended before the game for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Kellan Grady scored 29 points Friday night and powered a late run that helped Davidson pull away to beat St. Bonaventure 75-66.

Davidson (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic 10) won its fourth straight and moved into a tie with George Mason (7-1) for first place in the conference standings.

The Wildcats trailed by one with six minutes to go before Grady scored all the points in an 8-0 run that gave Davidson a 64-57 lead.

Jon Axel Gudmunsson followed with a pair of 3-pointers that extended the Wildcats' lead to 70-59 with 1:18 to go. Gudmunsson finished with 19 points and made 5 of 6 free throws to secure the win.

Grady was 10 of 17 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Luke Frampton added 19 points for Davidson, which trailed by 10 points at halftime.

Kyle Lofton had 24 points and Courtney Stockard added 18 for the Bonnies (8-13, 4-4).