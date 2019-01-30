BUFFALO, N.Y. — With winter weather pounding Buffalo and the towns surrounding it the college athletic schedule is feeling the impact.

Wednesday's men's basketball game at Niagara University is on but the women's game scheduled for Thursday has been moved.

The MAC has decided that because of travel issues the Canisius women’s game against Iona, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., in the Koessler Athletic Center has been moved to Monday, Feb. 4, at 4:15 p.m. That game will precede the Canisius men’s game against Marist, which is set to tipoff at 7 p.m.

The Canisius women’s game against Saint Peter’s will still be played on Saturday, Feb. 2, as previously scheduled.

The Niagara women's game against St. Peter's scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Monday February 4th at 7-pm. The St. Peter's team had travel complications.

Niagara's game against Iona will be played as scheduled at 3-pm Saturday.