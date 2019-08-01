When North Dakota took the ice to play Canisius last Friday night, the Fighting Hawks were ranked 13th in the country. After dropping a pair of games to the Golden Griffins, the Fighting Hawks dropped out of the top 20.

Canisius won Friday's opener 3-1 and took Saturday's game 2-1. In the opener North Dakota out shot Canisius 33 to 14. In the second game, the Fighting Hawks poured 49 shots on goaltender Matt Ladd, who stopped 48 of them. The Griffs mustered just 16 shots, but once again found a way to win.

Head coach Trevor Large told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar, "and the fact that we were able to beat them for two games straight, obviously puts a cherry a top, gravy on top, whatever you want to call. Everybody knows what happened at the Harborcenter last Friday and Saturday. And now its our expectation to build and use that as a catapult for us to have a lot of success in the second half."

The Griffs have a record of 8-9-2 as they head into this weekend's home and home series with Mercyhurst. The Lakers are 9-11-2, so far this season. The teams will play four times during the regular season.

Game time Friday night at the Harborcenter is 7:35.