LEWISTON, NY - You don't have to go far to see the best hitter in Division I baseball.

Niagara shortstop and Rochester native, Greg Cullen was named the MAAC player of the year and ended the regular season batting .457 - the best in the country.

He also ended with the second-best on-base percentage, was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy given to the best player in college baseball, and led the Purple Eagles to their first trip to the MAAC tournament since 2006.

Given his resume, you can expect to hear his name called in the MLB draft in June. But if professional baseball doesn't work out, he has a great career plan on deck.

Cullen wants to follow in his mother's footsteps and become an elementary school teacher. On top of baseball and taking five classes, Cullen student-taught at an elementary school in Niagara Falls.

"Anyway I can impact a young kid's life is very important to me. I think that's a good fulfilling job," Cullen said.

But for now, Cullen is focused on trying to help the Purple Eagles win the MAAC tournament.

