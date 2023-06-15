Wednesday was an introduction and the class will be inducted in the fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame introduced the class of 2023 on Wednesday.

It includes two former Bills players, former receivers Eric Moulds and the late Bobby Chandler.

Also Adam Page, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist in the sport of sled hockey.

The full list for the 2023 class can be read below:

Cheryl Bailey – college coach and administrator who also served as the General Manager of the United States Women's National Soccer Team.

Santo DeSain – Legendary ECC coach who led women's basketball, softball, and baseball to a combined .779 winning percentage, and several championships.

Kara Haun-Rehbaum – College athlete and administrator – standout at Canisius College, scoring 1,661 pts. for the Golden Griffins, and is now in her 14th year as athletic administrator at Hilbert College.

Gerry Meehan – A member of the inaugural Buffalo Sabres team (1970-71) and later served as the team captain, and was first former player to work in the front office – served as G.M., Vice President, and Executive Vice President.

Eric Moulds – Buffalo Bills receiver who led the AFC with a team record 1,368 receiving yards in 1998. He is second all time in Bills receptions and receiving yards.

Otto Orf – Indoor soccer star, and one of the most recognized goalkeepers in the history of indoor pro soccer, and later served as goalkeeper coach and assistant coach of the US Men's Futsal National Team.

Adam Page – Three-time Gold medalist for Team USA Paralympic sled hockey team, and co-founder of the Sled Hockey Foundation, providing individuals with impairments the opportunity to take part in para ice hockey.

Dave Wohlabaugh – Drafted by the New England Patriots, and started every game over four years, was a member of the Pats' Superbowl XXXI Championship team, and was named to the Pats' All 90s team.

Bud Bakewell – Western New York youth sports pioneer, particularly with hockey. First American named to the Old Timers Hockey News Hall of Fame in Canada.

Bobby Chandler – Buffalo Bills wide receiver and two-time second team All Pro selection – ranks in the Bills' top ten all time in both receptions and receiving yards.

Drake Francescone – Longtime City Honors coach who coached 7 different sports over 23 years, capturing 49 city championships, 12 Section VI championships, and a number of state titles.

Eddie Malanowicz – Two-sport athlete at UB. He captained the Bulls basketball and football teams in 1932. Led the basketball team to a 45-4 record over three seasons, and he still holds the school record for a 104-yard kickoff return for a TD.

This is the 33rd class since the Hall of Fame inception in 1991. This brings the total membership to 388.