BUFFALO - During the height of his career, Tonawanda heavyweight "Baby" Joe Mesi was referred to as the "third franchise."

His popularity rose to be close to that of the Bills and Sabres when he was a top heavyweight contender. His career spanned from 1997 to 2007. He finished with a 36-0 record, with 29 coming by knockout.

Mesi's career ended due to a subdural hematoma (bleeding on the brain) and his license was suspended for health reasons.

Tuesday night, he was the headline member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.

Class of 2018 (Courtesy:GBSHOF) :

Werner “Babe” Birrer (D) – Major League and Buffalo Bison pitcher

