BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a hot humid night for a race but the Suburu 4-mile chase went off without a hitch.

On the men's side James Ngandu was the winner in a time of 18 minutes, 14 seconds.

On the women's side Monicah Ngige was the winner in a time of 20:11

Ngige also won the women's Subaru 4-mile Chase in 2016 and 2017 and was third in 2015.