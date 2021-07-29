Granato fills out Sabres coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato has hired his first staff, which whill include long-time colleague Jason Christie. Also hired as assistants were Marty Wilford and Matt Ellis. Granato took over as Buffalo's interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s firing in mid-March before being hired on a permanent basis last month. The Sabres also hired Jason White to serve as video coordinator while Adam Mair has been promoted to the role of player development director. The team is retaining assistant coach Mike Bales, video coach Myles Fee and Dan Girardi.