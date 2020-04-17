BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the NFL draft less than a week away commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on the NFL Network today.

Usually the NFL schedule is released before the draft but that's not happening this season. Goodell said the league remains committed to having the schedule for this season released by May 9.

Goodell said the decision to hold the draft, even though its essentially a televised conference call, said its important to keep things as normal as possible. “It’s important to have normalcy, it’s important to continue on schedule as best you can,” Goodell said. “The draft itself will be different because it’s no longer a live event.”

Goodell said all the owners were in favor of having the draft on time and the league didn't see any reason to delay it.

At the draft the NFL will recognize health care workers and first responders. The league is using the draft as a fund raising tool to fight the Corona Virus that has shut down most of the country. People can donate to six national non-profit agencies, American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army and United Way. The NFL Draft-a-Thon will be on the league's digital and social channels and on ESPN and the NFL Network.

Goodell said its important to turn an event like the draft into a chance to give back. "We know what is going on in our country," Goodell said on The Rich Eisen Show. "We're a part of those communities. We want to give back."

The AP reports that the NFL will hold a practice draft Monday. Because of the reliance on free-flowing communication, the league decided to stage a mock draft to ensure that the proceedings next Thursday, Friday and Saturday would go smoothly.

While the league has reportedly discussed contingency plans like a shortened season or playing games in the stands with no fans, the NFL regular season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, September 10.

RELATED: Watch the first 5 minutes of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary before the premiere

RELATED: Bisons celebrate Opening Day at Home

RELATED: Top recruit Jalen Green signs with G League

RELATED: Malik Zachery signs to play basketball at University at Buffalo