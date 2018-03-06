(gogriffs.com) - Austin Pinorini went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead third-seeded Gonzaga to an 8-2 victory over fourth-seeded Canisius in an elimination game in the Minneapolis Regional of the 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Saturday at Siebert Field.

Pinorini highlighted a Zags (33-23) lineup that finished with 17 hits on the afternoon as Gunner Schubert went 3-for-6 with two RBI while four players chipped in two hits apiece.

With the win, Gonzaga advances to another elimination game against the loser of the winner's bracket contest between No. 14 Minnesota and UCLA.

