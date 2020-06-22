x
Webb Simpson celebrates Father's Day win at Harbour Town

The father of five ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch to finish at 7-under 64, winning the RBC Heritage with a record score.
Webb Simpson waves as the sun disappears on the 18th green, on a course with no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Webb Simpson is a winner on Father's Day again, just not at the U.S. Open.

The father of five ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine in a 7-under 64 and won the RBC Heritage with a record score.

Simpson won by one shot over Abraham Ancer. His score of 22-under 262 beat by two shots the tournament record set 11 years ago.

Simpson won the U.S. Open in 2012 at Olympic Club. This was supposed to be U.S. Open week, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that until September.

Simpson won for the second time this year.

