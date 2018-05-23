Woods to Wedges has been helping Western New York golfers improve their game for more than 40 years. You can also take advantage of their Trackman technology which is the gold industry standard for club fittings. Their location in the Wehrle Golf Dome at 8230 Wehrle Drive in Williamsville lets you immediately begin practicing with your custom-fit clubs in the indoor driving range. For more information give them a call today at 866-632-4248 or visit their website at www.woodstowedgesbuffalo.com

© 2018 WGRZ