Steeped in history and located along the shores of Lake Erie just 15 minutes south of downtown Buffalo, Wanakah Country Club offers facilities, service and activities that place it among Western New York’s elite country clubs. The golf course underwent a full renovation that was completed in the Fall of 2017. They also offer a warm and inviting clubhouse, swimming, and tennis programs.

Wanakah Country Club is located at 5151 Lake Shore Road in Hamburg. For more information about membership, you can give them a call at 716-627-2391 or visit their website at www.wanakahcc.com.

© 2018 WGRZ