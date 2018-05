Featuring COBRA’s thinnest and hottest face, the KING F8 driver delivers the perfect blend of speed and forgiveness and adjustable weight technology for your golf game. They also offer the KING F8 Irons that are sure to deliver superior speed and long towering shots. Cobra Connect are electronically enabled grips which provide golfers with an in-depth analysis of their game. To find out more information visit their website at www.cobragolf.com

© 2018 WGRZ