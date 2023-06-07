Sanborn's Anthony Delisanti leading Porter Cup

Delisanti shot a 64 to take a one shot lead after the opening round.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Porter Cup has now been in existence for 64 years. Some of the best to ever play the game of golf have taken part. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson just to name two.

The tournament is one of the top amateur events in the country and attracts an international field.

So it's all the more impressive when a local tops the leaderboard at any point.

Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn shot a 64 in the opening round to grab a one shot lead at 6-under. The Niagara-Wheatfield product now plays at Valparaiso University.

For the first time in the 64-year history of the tournament, the women's field is playing simultaneously.