PGA Championship offers accessibility shuttle for spectators

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — There's a lot of ground to cover for PGA Championship spectators, so for those who need some help getting around this weekend at Oak Hill Country Club, there's the PGA accessibility shuttle.

The shuttle takes people from the parking lot to the course, where volunteers are ready to help people onto golf carts.

From there, the volunteers drive the patrons and their companions to designated spots around the course to see the golf.

"At all the entrances there's an accessibility tent set up so they can walk right toward it, get their wristbands, and they'll get us out," said Kevin Cannan, who is the co-chair of the ADA shuttle. "They'll get us deployed out to take them certain places.

"Another great part about it is they're actually tracking us, so we've got GPS trackers on all of our carts. They've got a system set up where they've got a big screen set up in their trailer, they can watch where we all are, and then they'll say, 'Hey Kevin, can you move over to another spot? We need more people picked up at green No. 13,' or, 'You can move over to tee box at No. 6,' or something, so it's a great way to make everyone get around really well."