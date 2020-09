Lefty shot an opening 79 in his first U.S. Open since turning 50 and followed with a 74 in the second round.

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Phil Mickelson is headed home after failing to make the cut in his return to Winged Foot.

Mickelson finished at 13 over par and was well off the cut line. He blocked a tee shot way left on No. 18 to blow a one-shot lead in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in 2006.