BUFFALO, NY - Once again the Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge returns to Western New York.

This is a chance for golf fans to see the PGA's next biggest stars as the top 25 finishers of the Web.com Tour earn their PGA card.

Two on Your Side's Heather Prusak previews this year's tournament with Channel 2's Tee 2 Green Host, Kevin Sylvester.

© 2018 WGRZ