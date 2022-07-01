Junior Masters wrap up at East Aurora Country Club

Force Kosalutta from Thailand won the boys tournament, and in just the second year of the girls' event, Japan's Sakura Kaneko won on the 18th hole.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The 69th annual International Junior Masters wrapped up Friday evening as some potential future professionals battled at East Aurora Country Club.

"This is the best field we've had certainly since I've been involved," tournament co-chair Paul O'Brien said of the field.

"I suspect it may be the best field we've ever had. A lot of these kids might go into the golf industry. You might see one or two emerge on the pro tours. We've got four players out on the PGA tour right now, so it happens pretty regularly."

With a rain delay not pushing back too much of the action, two golfers from overseas won the tournament.

Force Kosalutta from Thailand won the boys tournament, ending the match on the 16th hole by four holes.

"Super excited," Kosalutta said, describing his emotions. "We flew from Thailand to here, so I guess this is the best day of my life, I guess."

In the girls' event, Japan's Sakura Kaneko won on the 18th hole over American Ella Wong.

"The last hole I was so nervous," Kaneko said. "So many people came to watch. This was the first time I came to such a big course and a big tournament, I think."

After 69 years of boys competing in the event, girls began to take part just last summer.