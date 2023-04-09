Masters magic: Jon Rahm captures first green jacket in convincing win

Rahm pulled away from Brooks Koepka on the front-nine and never looked back.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jon Rahm is a Masters champion.

After pulling away from Brooks Koepka and the rest of the field at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon, Rahm became just the fourth Spaniard to capture the illustrious green jacket.

For the 28-year-old, it's his second major in his young career. His first major win in an emotional win at the 2021 U.S. Open Championship.

Rahm came into the final round two strokes off the lead, standing at 9-under par with Koepka at -11. He had been leading or tied for the lead for the first three rounds of the tournament before Rahm pulled away.

Here was the final putt.

He rode four birdies in his final round and surpassed Koepka on the sixth hole. He would go wire-to-wire the rest of the way to win it all.

Prior to Rahm, the only Spaniards to win the Masters were Sergio Garcia (2017), José María Olazábal (1994, 1999), and Seve Ballesteros (1980, ‘83).

Rahm will now take home the highest Masters first-place prize money payout in the history of the famed tournament -- winning $3,240,000.