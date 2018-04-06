BATAVIA, NY-- Athletes and golfers are hitting the links for a good cause.

The 32nd Annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic golf tournament teed off in Batavia Monday morning.

Before the event, Kelly announced that he just received word from ESPN that he will receive the Jimmy V Award at this year's ESPY's.

VIDEO: Jim Kelly talks to golfers before tee time

All the money raised during Kelly's golf tournament go toward the Kelly for Kids Foundation.

Kelly is still recovering from surgery. The Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback went to New York City at the end of March for upper jaw reconstruction after oral cancer returned in his jaw.

