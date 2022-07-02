Growing women in golf: Girls get involved in International Junior Masters

For the second time over 69 years of the International Junior Masters Tournament at East Aurora Country Club, the girls are getting involved.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — How do you grow women's golf? You start with the girls.

For the second time over 69 years of the International Junior Masters Tournament at East Aurora Country Club, the girls are getting involved.

"It's an eight-girl field, and we do our best to recruit the top players in the country and around the world," tournament co-chair Paul O'Brien said.

The final day was a sight to see. In match play, Japan's Sakura Kaneko and American Ella Wong went down to the 18th hole, with Kaneko coming out on top.

"At the last hole I was so nervous. There were so many people that came to watch. This is the first time I've come to such a big course, such a big tournament, I think," Kaneko said.

"It just shows many girls they're just awesome and really awesome. This is a really good chance to show everyone."

One step at a time, the women's and girls game is growing in the sport, and East Aurora Country Club is right on board.

"Girls keep growing stronger. It's really good to just take part in the tournament. I think it's really good for girls," Kaneko said.