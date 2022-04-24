Golf courses plan on opening soon, if the weather cooperates

The golf courses at Grover Cleveland and Elma Meadows are hoping to welcome people using carts in the next few weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some people are looking forward to the start of golf season in Western New York, but in county-owned parks, it's still too muddy to tee off.

The Erie County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department commissioner says the courses at Grover Cleveland and Elma Meadows are hoping to welcome golfers on carts in the next few weeks.

They hope to open, at least for walking golfers, on Monday. Of course, that's only if the weather cooperates.

"I would first check with our website, Erie.gov. Check with our parks website, we'll be posting on there. We'll post it on social media if we're open or not," Troy Schinzel said.

"And then if we're open, it will be carts or walkers, most likely walkers, but we have season passes, and we have walk-ins as well, and there's a tee time reservation system for those, so we're gearing up for the season. It's going to be a busy season."

The commissioner says that they've invested a lot of time and money to upgrade golf courses for this year.

He also added that there's been great investments into county-owned playgrounds as well.

Five parks across the state are getting $500,000 each to build accessible playgrounds, giving children of all abilities a chance to play.