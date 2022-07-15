Garret Engle leads after 3 rounds at Porter Cup

The final round will be played on Saturday at Niagara Falls Country Club.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The third round of the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club wrapped up on Friday afternoon.

Southern Florida's Shubham Jaglan had the lead on Friday afternoon at 3-under but bogeyed three times on the back 9. He sits tied for third place with a 2-under par.

In second place is Carson Bacha of Auburn, who had himself a nice shot from the bunker on No. 10, leading him to back-to-back birdies. Carson sits in second place with a 4-under par, two shots behind leader Garrett Engle at 6-under par.

