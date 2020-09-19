Alex Noren shoots 67 early in 3rd round at U.S. Open

Teeing off early, the Swedish golfer shot a 3-under 67 to reach 3 over for the tournament.

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Alex Noren showed the leaders that low scores can be had at Winged Foot in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Teeing off early, the Swedish golfer shot a 3-under 67 to reach 3 over for the tournament.

Noren nearly drove the green at the 332-yard sixth hole for a birdie and had three more birdies to offset a bogey on No. 8. He shot 72-74 the first two rounds and is seven shots behind leader Patrick Reed.