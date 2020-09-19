x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Golf

Alex Noren shoots 67 early in 3rd round at U.S. Open

Teeing off early, the Swedish golfer shot a 3-under 67 to reach 3 over for the tournament.
Credit: AP
The flag flies at half staff near the ninth green in memory of Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Winged Foot Golf Club during the third round of the U.S. Golf Championship on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Alex Noren showed the leaders that low scores can be had at Winged Foot in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Teeing off early, the Swedish golfer shot a 3-under 67 to reach 3 over for the tournament.

Noren nearly drove the green at the 332-yard sixth hole for a birdie and had three more birdies to offset a bogey on No. 8. He shot 72-74 the first two rounds and is seven shots behind leader Patrick Reed.

Complete third-round coverage of the U.S. Open runs until 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2, and final-round coverage will air from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, again on Channel 2.

    

Related Articles