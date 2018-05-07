BUFFALO, NY - Once again the Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge returns to Western New York at Peek N' Peak.

It's one of the most exciting golf tournaments in the area because this is the path to the PGA Tour. The top 25 finishers earn their PGA card.

One of those hoping to do just that is Syracuse native Dan McCarthy. Right now, he's 38th on the money list and hopes to keep his season rolling this week.

"You're truly one good week away. With the money I've made so far this year, if I can get a win, I truly am locked in for a PGA Tour card. So, I'm one good week away from achieving the dream," McCarthy said.

Last year's LECOM Health Challenge saw an exciting finish as Chesson Hadley won by one stroke over Beau Hossler.

Another reason this tournament means so much to the area is because it teamed up with the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club. Now this year's Porter Cup winner gets an automatic bid to next year's LECOM Health Challenge. That's a huge prize on the line to get a spot on the Web.com Tour.

The Porter Cup starts on July 18 and the LECOM Health Challenge starts on Thursday, July 5 with the first group teeing off at 6:50 a.m.

