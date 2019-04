BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring is here and it's time to hit the tee!

Dave Hoover, the Manager of Golf Operations for Buffalo Olmsted Parks, tells 2 On Your Side that the Delaware Park golf course will open for the season on Tuesday, April 23 at 7 a.m.

Hoover also says that Cazenovia Park and South Park golf courses will open Monday, April 29 at 7 a.m.

And if the course is dry enough, South Park golf course will open on Friday, April 26.