x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son tournament

Son, Charlie, joins Tiger in his final tournament of 2020.
Credit: AP
Tiger Woods waits to tee off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Turns out Tiger Woods has one tournament left this year. And it might feel as big as any to him.

The PNC Championship says Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has been pairing fathers and son for 25 years. Woods says he's excited to play in the Dec. 19-20 tournament in Orlando, Florida.

His son has been playing junior events. One video of Charlie swinging the club on the range went viral.

Alastair Johnston at IMG created the event. He recalls congratulating Woods after his 1997 Masters win that it qualified him for the Father-Son.

Related Articles