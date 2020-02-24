BUFFALO, N.Y. — Majesty Brandon scored 15 of his 20 points, including the game-winning free throws with 12 seconds remaining, during a second-half rally and Canisius squeaked past Manhattan 57-56.

The Golden Griffins, who ended a four-game losing streak, had trailed by 16 five minutes into the second half before a Brandon jumper kicked off a 32-19 come-from-behind run.

Brandon stole the ball from the Jaspers' Pauly Paulicap, setting up his winning free throws.

Warren Williams had 13 points for the Jaspers, and Paulicap added 11.

NIAGARA FALLS: Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones scored 18 points apiece as Marist romped past Niagara 76-54. Braden Bell added 16 points for the Red Foxes. Marcus Hammond led the Purple Eagles with 22 points.

