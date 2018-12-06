(Buffalo Beauts Communications) - The Buffalo Beauts today announced the team has agreed to terms with forward Dani Cameranesi on a one-year contract.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add such an accomplished, young player to the team,” said General Manager Nik Fattey. “Dani brings a winning pedigree and offensive skills that we believe will pay dividends for our team this season.”

Cameranesi (5’5”, 6/30/1995) recently won the gold medal with Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. At the tournament, she tied for the team lead with five points (3+2) and tied for fourth in the tournament in goals. Cameranesi previously represented the United States at the 2015 World Championship, where the team also won gold.

“I could not be more excited to announce my decision to sign my first pro contract with Buffalo. I ultimately desired to be a part of an organization experienced in running a professional sports business,” said Cameranesi. “With their ownership in the NFL, NHL and other sports enterprises, the Pegula family is genuinely committed to bringing success to the City of Buffalo. Their passion for growing the game of women’s hockey can be seen in the strong foundation they created for women through the Buffalo Beauts organization. I’m excited to be a part of the organization and can’t wait to begin my professional career in Buffalo.”

A native of Plymouth, Minnesota, Cameranesi attended the University of Minnesota (WCHA), where she was a member of two national championship teams (2014-15 and 2015-16).

© 2018 WGRZ