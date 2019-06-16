PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) Gary Woodland will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woodland narrowly missed a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to complete a 2-under 69 and get to 11 under for the tournament. The Kansas native is seeking his first major championship.

Justin Rose made his birdie putt at 18 to get to 3 under for the day and 10 under for the tournament.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) is in a third-place tie with Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST’-hy-zehn) at minus-7. Should Koepka come from four shots back to win Sunday he'll become the first player to win three consecutive Opens since Willie Anderson turned the trick shortly after the turn of the last century.

The 2011 champion Rory McIlroy is alone in sixth place at 6 under after shooting a 70.