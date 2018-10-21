BILLS VS. COLTS - LUCAS OIL STADIUM

FIRST QUARTER

The Colts come out moving the football, but the Bills defense which will be heavily relied upon in this game, comes up with a stop of third and short, and the Colts are forced to punt. The Bills, as expected, came out trying to run the ball. LeSean McCoy took a heavy hit on 2nd down and walked off the field with trainers. The Bills later announced that McCoy was being evaluated for a head injury. Derek Anderson, starting for the injured Josh Allen completed his first three passes before throwing incomplete on third down. Bills are forced to punt. The Bills defense forced another three and out, but the offense continued to struggle running the football. Anderson's pass was batted down on third down. The Colts began moving the football with Marlon Mack picking up ten yards of fourth and short.

SECOND QUARTER

The second quarter opened with the Colts continuing that drive as they converted a third and five. Indy winds up getting on the board with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by Luck throwing 17-yards to Erik Swoope. PAT failed so Indy took a 6-0 lead with 13:31 left in the half. The Bills started to move the ball effectively both in terms of the run and the pass, but Charles Clay fumbled and gave the Colts the ball at their own 26. The Colts turned that into another touchdown and wound up converting the two. It was a 3-play 74-yard drive capped by a 29-yard TD pass from Andrew Luck to Marlon Mack. The Colts took a 14-0 lead with 9:25 left in the half. A unsportsmanlike penalty on Kelvin Benjamin cost the Bills 15-yards on the ensuing drive. The Bills defense allowed the Colts to put together another long scoring drive. This one was 82-yards and was capped by Luck throwing 5-yards to TY Hilton and a 21-0 lead. Derek Anderson and the offense tried to move into scoring position before the half, but he threw over the middle and was picked off. Indy returned the ball to the Buffalo 32, and that allowed Adam Vinatieri to kick a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the half. Indy led 24-0 at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

The Bills got on the board after a 12-play 56-yard drive with a 34-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka to cap it off. Colts led 24-3. A bad snap for the Colts led to a safety making the score 24-5 near the end of the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Bills coughed the football up for the third time in the game. It happened as Derek Anderson was under pressure and the ball was forced out before his arm was moving forward. Andrew Luck wound up hitting TY Hilton for a one-yard touchdown and a 31-5 lead. Anderson threw his second interception of the game with close to 5:30 left. That set-up another Indianapolis touchdown to make the score 37-5. Anderson threw his third interception of the game with just under 4:00 left.

Final score:

Indianapolis 37 Bills 5

The loss drops the Bills to 2-and-5 on the season. They are home next Monday night against the Patriots.

