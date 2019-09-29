ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — First Quarter:

Bills 0 Patriots 0

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots meet at New Era Field in Orchard Park Sunday afternoon.

Both teams have won their first three games of the season. The Patriots have dominated the Bills in the Bill Belichick Tom Brady era.

Running back Devin Singletary and wide receiver Robert Foster won't play for the Bills today. Taron Johnson is also out for the Bills.

