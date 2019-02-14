HAMBURG, N.Y. — Wednesday night was a special one for Frontier boys basketball coach Gary Domzalski. Frontier athletic director Rich Gray made certain it was a night that everyone will remember for a long, long time.

This is Domzalski's last year as the head coach. Wednesday night was the last regular-season home game of Domzalski's 32-year career at Frontier.

After the game Gray had current and former players, friends and family gather around Domzalski after the game at center court, and he presented him with a game ball. It was a tribute to the man who has been Frontier basketball.

Domzalski began his coaching career at Lackawanna under Bill Bilowus and Joe Foley. When Domzalski steps aside Tim Foley, Joe's son will be the head coach at Frontier.